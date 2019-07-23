HC acts on PIL against illegal mining, calls top officer to court

Srinagar: The J&K High Court has asked the Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, to appear in person by August 28 to inform the court about matters related to workers’ safety, environmental degradation, etc, under the laws governing mining in the state.

The court noted that several violations by mine owners and failure to ensure safety and rights of labourers employed for mining activity have been noticed.

Hearing a PIL on illegal mining, Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar remarked to the official authorities named as respondents in the PIL that they had been unable to inform the court about measures in place to ensure the safety and security of workers in mines, as well as of compliance with the statutes, rules and regulations.

“There is no clarity even on the issues as to what are the responsibility of the central and the state authorities,” the court noted.

The court said, “None of the reports filed on record discloses any steps taken towards ensuring the compliances with the statutory provisions of the rules and regulations.”

The PIL was filed in 2016 by People’s Forum, an NGO. It had complained of environmental degradation and adverse impact on ecology, landscape and habitation due to indiscriminate and illegal mining activity.

“The matter raised in the writ petition is of very serious concern as is manifested from the several orders passed by this Court. Let the Commissioner-Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce Department, examine the matters raised in the writ petition as well as the several orders passed,” the court said.

