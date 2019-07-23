GoI lists programmes held to strengthen J&K culture

SRINAGAR: Organisation of seminars, literary festivals, and allocation of designated budget is what the Government of India (GoI) has done to strengthen the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lok Sabha was told on Monday.

The government’s response was given to a question asked by National Conference MP Justice Husnain Masoodi, who had asked whether the Government of India had taken any steps to strengthen the cultural academy in Jammu and Kashmir and what were the funds allocated in this regard.

“Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, collaborates with State Akademies as well as literary organizations while organizing its literary activities in different states including in Jammu & Kashmir,” the government’s reply said.

Details of various literary activities organised by Sahitya Akademi, as per the reply, included a seminar on “Humour in Kashmiri Literature” at Government Degree College, Banihal, (18th-19th March, 2019), ‘Mulakat’ programme with young Kashmiri writers at Jammu (January 8, 2019), Birth Centenary seminar on ‘Fazil Kashmiri’ at Jammu (23rd-24th December, 2018), ‘Asmita’ programme at Jammu with noted Kashmiri women writers (17th December, 2018), ‘Kavi Anuvadak’ programme at Jammu where Sri Ghulam Rasool Josh presented his Kashmiri poems and its Dogri translation was presented by Sri Ravinder Kaul (17th November, 2018), ‘Kavi Anuvadak’ programme at Jammu where Sri Mohan Singh presented his Dogri poems and its Kashmiri translation was presented by Sri RL Shant (17th November, 2018), Seminar on ‘Folklore’ at Jammu (4th-5th December, 2017), ‘North East and Northern Writers’ Meet’ at Srinagar (28th-29th October, 2017), Birth Centenary seminar on ‘Dinu Bhai Pant’ at Jammu (17th-18th June, 2017), ‘Jammu & Kashmir Literary Festival’ in Delhi (21st-22nd March, 2017), ‘Meet the Author’ programme with Champa Sharma, noted Dogri writer, at Jammu (16th January, 2017).

