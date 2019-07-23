Forces launch search operation in Ganderbal village

Kangan: Government forces launched a search operation at Thur village in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials source said that the Army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly launched the searches in Thru Dangarpora village of Ganderbal District following inputs about the presence of militants.

Reports said The operation was continue so far in the village when last reports came in.

When contacted SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahamd Poswal told Kashmir Reader that no specific inputs has reported but general search is going on in the area.

