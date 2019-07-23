Fire mishap: Injured man succumbs in GMC Jammu

Poonch: A man who suffered serious burn injuries succumbed in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu after battling for life for four days.

A police officer told GNS that the man namely Rashid Ahmad son of Hakim Din of Salwah, Mendhar succumbed to injuries in GMC Jammu today late in the afternoon.

Rashid along with Mother and son duo were injured after fire broke out inside a residential house at Salwah area due to gas leakage.

The mother-son duo identified as Zaheer Ahmad son of Altaf Ahmad, his mother Tazeem Akhtar.

The injured were later shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for specialized treatment, however, Rashid today breathed his lost after battling for life for four days.

