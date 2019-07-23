Decide in 6 weeks plea seeking ban on pellet guns, SC tells J&K High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide within six weeks the plea seeking ban on use of pellet guns for crowd control in the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of a letter dated July 4 by the Registrar General of the High Court which said the matter is listed for hearing on Tuesday (July 23) before a division bench.

The plea seeking ban on use of pellet guns was filed before the High Court in 2016 by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association.

Taking on record the letter of the Registrar of the High Court, the Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said: “We request the Division Bench of the High Court to expeditiously decide the matter and pass order preferably within six weeks.”

The lawyers association had approached the apex court with an appeal against the interim order of the High Court which on September 22 rejected its plea, on the ground that the centre had already constituted a Committee of Experts for exploring alternatives to pellet guns.

The apex court on January 18, 2018, had said it would wait for the outcome of the petition pending before the High Court.

The High Court had also declined to accept the Bar association’s plea to prosecute officers who ordered use of pellet guns and those who actually fired them.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

