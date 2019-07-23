Daily plunder of karewa land takes place at night, which officials know but can’t prevent

Shopian: What was once high and handsome karewa land, on which was cultivated a variety of almond, walnut and saffron, has been pillaged and flattened into wasteland over a vast area that spans six villages on the border of Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Locals rue that their beautiful karewa land, which rose up to a hundred feet from the ground, and stretched from Khandha vihe llage in Budgam to Parigam in Pulwama, has been subjected to illegal excavation of soil for the past more than 20 years.

“More than 60 percent of the karewa in Magraypora, Kuzura, Khanada and Gowharpora villages, which fall in Budgam district, has been damaged,” said Mohammed Ayoub, a resident of Wanpora.

He said that the major portion of the erstwhile karewa is now barren land devoid of any vegetation. In Parigam, Wanpora, and TN Pora villages of Pulwama, he said, about 40 percent of the karewa land has vanished.

Another local resident, Sami, said that each night 1500 truckloads of soil is excavated from the karewa, using JCBs, and supplied to different areas in Srinagar and Pampore. He said that 15 to 20 JCB machines are used for the excavation at night.

“The excavation is halted during the day,” he said.

Sami said he brought this issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Budgam and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area, both of whom assured to take action. But to this day nothing has been done, he said.

Local residents said that there are about two dozen brokers who buy the soil from karewa land owners at the rate of 60 thousand rupees per kanal of land.

“Each kanal of karewa land yields about 4 thousand truckloads of soil and sand,” locals said, and alleged that the brokers were in cahoots with the police and officials of the revenue department.

The rampant excavation, which is illegal in view of Section 133 of J&K Land Revenue Act, has also given sleepless nights to the local residents. Beginning at 6 in the evening to 5 in the morning, more than one-thousand tippers and dumpers ply on the Wanpora-Srinagar road, locals said.

“The tippers use pressure horns, which disturb patients, minors, and elderly the most,” locals said.

The locals also complained of the tippers causing dust pollution in the area. “Due to plying of these tippers, dust blows high in the air and starts settling down in the morning, which has deprived us even of the freshness of morning air,” they said.

Tehsildar Pulwama, Tahir Ahmad, said that he had visited Parigam-Wanpora area a couple of days ago. “The situation is indeed very pathetic. I proposed to the higher authorities that the Public Safety Act be imposed on the offenders. That is the only way to curb the menace,” he said, adding that a number of persons have been identified and FIRs registered against them.

SDM Chadoora, Abdul Aziz, said it was true that his office has been unable to initiate any action against offenders in Magraypora and Khanda areas.

“The complaint about excavation of soil from karewa land is genuine. We will launch a drive against the offenders,” he said.

Some vehicles in Tangnar and Bugam villages have been seized, he added.

