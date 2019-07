Srinagar: Bullet-ridden body of a 35-year-old youth was recovered from an apple orchard in southern Kashmir’s Bijbehra in Anantnag district Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Qadir, a resident of Manzpora Wupzan.

Reports said that the locals spotted the body in the orchard on the outskirts of the village and informed police.

They said that police has taken the body for medico-legal formalities.

