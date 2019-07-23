3 SPOs arrested for carrying 75 gram heroin

Jammu: Three special police officers were arrested on the outskirts of Jammu city for allegedly possessing 75 grams of heroin, police said on Tuesday.

Sunny, Khurshid Ahmad and Javed Ahmad Mir were arrested at the Brigade road near Miran Sahib on Monday evening when the trio were travelling in a private car, an officer said.

Twenty-two gram of heroin was recovered from Sunny, 26 gram from Kalu and 27 gram from Mir. The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation is on, the officer added.

