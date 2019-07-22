Whatever I said was in a fit of anger, says Guv Malik, calls Omar ‘a political juvenile’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that he should not have made the statement over corruption in Kashmir asking militants to gun down those who looted their state and country rather than attacking the security forces.

“As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders & big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here,” he told news gathering agency ANI.

Malik said that whatever “I said was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here”.

Responding to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s tweet over his statement, Malik said that Omar is a political juvenile tweeting on everything. “See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.”

Reacting to Malik’s statement, Omar on Sunday tweeted: “This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts.”

