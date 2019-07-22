Trumps offers to mediate on Kashmir between India, Pakistan

By on No Comment

Trumps offers to mediate on Kashmir between India, Pakistan

Srinagar: US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan on Monday.

Media reports said that in a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House, Trump has offered to mediate Kashmir issue between two countries.

“Trump says maybe U.S. can intercede in strained India, Pakistan relations,” another report said.

Quoting Trump media reports also said that Indian PM Narendra Modi has also asked him to help with disputed Kashmir region, he would love to be a mediator.

Earlier, in the meeting Pakistan PM Imran Khan asked Trump if he could play role in peace in subcontinent.

Trumps offers to mediate on Kashmir between India, Pakistan added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.