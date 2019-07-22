Protests in Budgam against rampant drug trafficking

Budgam: The residents of Galwanpora village in central Kashmir’s Budgam Monday held a massive protest demonstration outside the Superintendent of Police’s office against the rampant “drug trafficking” in their village.

The protestors assembled outside the SP office in Budgam demanding stern action against the drug peddlers.

A protestor said that the drug menace has spread in the village like forest fire. He demanded that Police must act swiftly against drug peddlers.

The protestors alleged that the drugs are being cultivated on over twenty Kanals of land and is being sold out to even minors. “The alarming thing is that even six-year old kids have become addicts”.

“We cannot see our youth becoming drug addicts. Youth are assets of nation as they have to shoulder responsibilities in every field of society. Those dealing with drugs should be booked under Public Safety Act,” they demanded.

The protestors appealed Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure to intervene into the matter and ensure this menace is curbed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

