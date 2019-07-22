Protests in Baramulla against I&FC dept for failing to block seepage in water canal

By on No Comment

Protests in Baramulla against I&FC dept for failing to block seepage in water canal

Srinagar: The residents of Stadium Colony in northern Kashmir’s Baramulla Monday morning held a protest demonstration against the Irrigation and Flood Control department for filing to repair the seepage in a water canal due to which water enters the compounds of several houses. 

The protesting residents blocked the Baramulla-Handwara road and are demanding immediate repair of the bunds of the canal.

They also demanded that strict action should be taken against the department for failing to act on time. The residents said that the seepage has left the whole area submerged.

Protests in Baramulla against I&FC dept for failing to block seepage in water canal added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.