India rejects Pakistan’s references to Kashmir at NAM Ministerial meeting in Venezuela

United Nations: India has rejected Pakistan’s references to Kashmir during the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) Ministerial Meeting in Venezuela, saying the global forum can never be a platform for a “self-serving narrative” that aims to undermine the territorial integrity of one nation by another State.

The NAM needs to be in the vanguard of those addressing the primary issues of our times that cry for global cooperation, rather than become a platform for venting bilateral grievances between members, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said Sunday in his address to the NAM Ministerial Meeting in Caracas, Venezuela.

Akbaruddin emphasised that individual members need to ponder before “turning upon” fellow members by raising issues, in global fora, which are not on the agenda, are not part of the discussions of the outcome document in any manner, find no resonance in the wider membership and those that contravene NAM traditions.

“Regrettably, one delegation attempted this yesterday. That no other member is responsive to such a self-serving narrative is a telling rejoinder that NAM never was and never can be a platform for pursuits aimed at undermining the territorial integrity of a State by another State,” the Indian envoy said.

Akbaruddin did not name Pakistan but his comments were aimed at Islamabad raising the issue of Kashmir at the multi-lateral forum.

Pakistan’s Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, in her statement at ministerial meeting, raised the issue of Kashmir and made references to the recent UN Human Rights report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

