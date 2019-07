Srinagar: The armies of India and Pakistan Monday morning exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in Sunderbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

News gathering agency ANI reported that Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by firing with small arms and mortar shells at forward areas.

“The Indian army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani rangers,” it said.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported when this report was being filed.

