Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar in corruption probe

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch questioned PDP leader Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities committed during his tenure as public works minister in allotment of contracts for the JK Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), officials said on Sunday.

Akhtar has denied any wrongdoing and said he cooperated with the police.

“I am sure that truth will prevail. I have done nothing wrong and all due processes were followed,” Akhtar told PTI.

Officials said that Akhtar was questioned at his residence about giving out work at JKPCC to a specific set of contractors and making some appointments without following the due process.

The questioning revolved around JKPCC work, construction work at the Islamic University campus in south Kashmir, and allotment of work for setting up AIIMS in south Kashmir, officials said.

It is alleged that the contracts were given to such people who had no experience in construction work and had floated companies barely a few days before the tendering process was initiated, the officials said.

The investigation also included work done for air-conditioning at the health department, they said.

“I have answered all the questions and clarified the matter. I am sure that the matter is sorted out. I have full faith in judiciary,” Akhtar said.

—PTI

