Army man killed near LoC at Akhnoor

JAMMU: An army personal was killed on Monday after Pakistani forces attacked Indian army posts along Loc in Keri Battal area of Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

A police official told GNS that, “the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling on Indian posts in Keri Battal of Akhnoor sector on Monday afternoon resulting in serious to Rifleman AS Pathan of 18 JAKRIF, adding that, the soldier succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.”

“The troops guarding the border retaliated effectively,” the official said.

Meanwhile, firing has stopped when this report was filed.

