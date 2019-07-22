Amarnath pilgrim from Rajasthan dies at Baltal base camp

Srinagar: A 63-year-old pilgrim from Rajasthan died due to cardiac arrest at Baltal base camp in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.

An official said Parhlad Rai, son of Chothmal Jeengar, resident of Rajasthan suffered a massive cardiac arrest near the cave shrine. However, he was immediately rushed to nearby medical camp where he was declared brought dead.

With this a total of 19 pilgrims besides two sevadars and as many security force personnel deployed on yatra duty enroute the cave have died so far since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage to cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from July 1. About 30 others have also suffered injuries due to shooting stones and other causes during the pilgrimage. Majority deaths occurred due to cardiac arrest. (Agencies)

