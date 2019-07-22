9 dead, 30 injured in twin attacks in Pakistan’s KPK province

At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured in a gun attack on a police checkpost and a subsequent suicide blast in Pakistan’s Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

So far, six policemen and three civilians have been slain in the deadly twin attacks.

Two policemen were killed on the spot as terrorists attacked their checkpost early with the slain being identified as Constable Jahangir and Constable Inam, Express Tribune reported.

A powerful bomb then went off outside the trauma centre of the hospital where the injured policemen were taken.

District police chief Salim Riaz said the blast was a suicide bombing carried out by a woman, adding that, “The woman bomber, aged around 28 years, came on foot and blew herself up.”

Riaz said gunmen on four motorcycles attacked the check-post at Kotla Saidan at around 7:45am.

“As the injured were shifted to the District Teaching Hospital another bomber blew himself up next to the trauma center. Four police officers and three civilians were martyred with 30 others injured in the attack,” Riaz told the media.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

