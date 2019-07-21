Willful and Lax Disposal of Waste is Turning Our Meadows into Dumping Grounds. Alas!

Javaid Ahmad Dar

Generation of solid waste has become an issue of serious concern everywhere in the world especially in places which are thronged by tourists .Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries in both the developed and developing countries. It is one of the important sectors of economic development for developing nations like India , Thailand , Sri Lanka, Burma, Maldives and Pakistan.

Developing countries see tourism as the opportunity to earn foreign exchange and to generate employment but the policy makers hardly see the other aspects of tourism which is destroying the environment. Among other challenges, one of the major ones arising out of tourism related activities is management of solid waste. The scientific management and disposal of solid waste, especially in environmentally fragile areas of Himalayan states is a more challenging task. The Pirpanjal mountains in Kashmir and other similar tourist spots are at a greater risk due to accumulation of huge amount of solid waste.

Lack of waste management facilities from government side and lack of Information Education and Communication (IEC) programmes around tourist destinations of Kashmir leads to illegal dumping of solid waste generated by visiting tourists , locals and outsiders. This creates a threat to human safety, disrupting local habitat and reducing recreational value of the tourist destination.

Doodhpathri

Let us analyze this fact at one of emerging tourist destination of Kashmir: Doodhpathri. This vast meadow is known for its lush green pastures, forests and gushing water. Doodhpathri until recently had been the unexplored tourist destinations of Kashmir. It is located in Khansahib tehsil of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Because of its close proximity to Srinagar and better road connectivity from last 4 to 5 years , people visit this place in thousands on a daily basis especially in summer months. Doodhpathri is situated at an altitude of 8957 feet from the sea level. It is mere 41 kms from Srinagar city. This place receives huge snowfall in winters and in future it has better chances of being converted into a winter sport recreational center. Doodhpathri also acts as a base camp for trekkers intending to trek around Pirpanjal mountains especially to reach Loran and Mandi in Poonch via Nurpur Gali via Ashtaar valley.

Sanitation drive by RTIM

During my two day stay in Doodhpathri with members of Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement (RTIM) recently, I had a different experience that is worth sharing. The RTI Movement in association with staff of Doodhpathri Development Authority (DDA) organized a sanitation drive on July 15th and 16thwith an aim of creating awareness about ill effects of plastic waste. The target group were visiting tourists especially local tourists, sanitation staff of DDA and local shopkeepers. The volunteers of RTI Movement lead by Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat during the programme highlighted the issue of the growing menace of solid waste especially the plastic and non-biodegradable waste accumulation in Doodhpathri.

What I observed was that people visiting Doodhpathri constantly litter all the plastic and other food waste and due to its accumulation Doodhpathri is being robbed of its serene beauty. There is no mechanism for proper collection and disposal of this solid waste as the sanitation staff is insufficient who are not able to manage the solid waste. The trash is either dumped in pits or is pushed into wild creepers and bushes.

All this amounts to waging a war with nature and proliferation of invasive alien species. Parking of vehicles in the green meadows is destroying it and on repeated requests by DDA staff, people hardly care. Instead of walking barefoot on the lush green meadows , I saw people driving their cars on it thus creating a messy situation in this meadow. The high pitch music coming out of a recreational area in Doodhpathri further makes the situation uglier.

Local shopkeepers instead of selling ethnic food to visiting tourists are seen selling plastic packed snacks and chips. On a daily basis more than 5000 chips packets are sold in Doodhpathri and the leftover plastic rappers are littered here and there in this meadow. Being part of the sanitation campaign with volunteers of RTI Movement , I tried my best to sensitize the people along with Dr Mushtaq Khan a reputed Dental Surgeon from downtown Srinagar and General Secretary of RTI Movement. We even removed huge amounts of solid waste from the meadow but this has to be a continuous affair and for this DDA needs to outsource the whole work to some private agency that can be made accountable.

Suggestion

At the entry point of every tourist destination where entry fee is collected, one bag for collection of disposable items should be provided to every vehicle owner and they should be allowed to make their exit only after handing over the trash they generated during the visit. The trash can be collected at the entry / exit gates where from local development authority can process and treat it.

People who are found littering should be penalized on spot.

More and more trash bins should be provided at all tourist destinations especially Doodhpathri.

Vehicles should be parked at a one particular place wherefrom tourists should move by foot or ride horses if they wish. This will ensure livelihood to poney-wallas and green meadows can also be protected from vehicular traffic.

The plastic packed food items like chips and biscuits should be banned and dhabas , shops and hotels selling local food like Namkeen chai , kehwa , makki roti , gurus , curd and snacks made from local vegetables and wild mushrooms should be incentivized by the administration

Outsource sanitation and Information Education and communication (IEC) work to some private agency

Waste processing plants should be set up in each tourist destination so that both biodegradable and non biodegradable waste is treated as per solid waste management rules of 2016

— The author, a Lecturer of Botany at the Government Higher Secondary School Pakherpora , Budgam can be reached at:lec.javaid786@gmail.com

