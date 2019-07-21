Police Arrests 15 Timber Smugglers in Sopore forests

Sopore: Sopore police have launched a massive crackdown against the timber smugglers by arresting fifteen timber smugglers during nocturnal raid in Charehaar forest in the upper reaches of town.

Reports reaching GNS said the detained involved in a number of forest smuggling cases in the Sopore forest belt.

A police officer while confirming the incident to GNS said acting on a tip-off police conducted raid at Charehaar village in Sopore around 3 a.m. During the raid 15 people involved in different cases of timber smuggling were arrested.

Officer further said in this regard a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. Officer said that our special priority is always on to save our forests from the smugglers, he said that drive will be continue against smugglers sothat police will be able to put full stop on timber mafia.

