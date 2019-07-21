Pedestrian killed in road mishap in Sopore

Sopore: A pedestrian was killed after hit by speedy two-wheeler at Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Sunday forenoon.

Reports reaching GNS said that a 55-year-old man identified as Ghulam Mohammad War son of Ghulam Qadir War resident of Warpora received serious injuries after hit by a two-wheeler.

The man was rushed to sub district hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Meanwhile a doctor at the hospital Sopore has also confirmed the death of 55-year-old man.

A police officer when contacted, told GNS, that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigations taken up.

