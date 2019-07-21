No place to read, no space for books at Kulgam district library

Kulgam: The district library here in Kulgam is facing serious official neglect, much to the dismay of local students and readers. The library is devoid of water supply, a reading room, book storage space, and is maintained by just a single staff member.

Located in Bongam area of Kulgam town, right next to the Tehsil office, the library was established in 2013 with the aim to develop a reading culture among the local youth.

A good number of youth do visit the library but rue the state of affairs at the place. The library is maintained by a single staff member, a junior librarian.

“He is responsible for everything at the place, from book keeping to opening and shutting of the library, and even the upkeep of the place,” said Zubair Ahmad, a student from main town Kulgam.

He said that the students often find the library locked as the junior librarian needs to visit Anantnag or Srinagar for official work, given the fact that there is no district office of the libraries department in Kulgam.

Even on the days the library is open the students find it difficult to sit down and read given that the library does not have a dedicated reading room.

“Leave alone a reading room, the library does not have ample space for the books. Most of the books remain stacked in two rooms of the library – where it is hard to locate a specific book. Besides, such cramming greatly reduces the shelf life of books,” said students with whom Kashmir Reader spoke.

Another problem is that the library does not have water supply. The library has two washrooms but both have been defunct since the library was started.

The students question the attitude of the authorities towards the library. Rameez Rather, a student, complained, “They give us a little bit of hope and then make it a source of dismay. There are hundreds of youths who want to sit in a quiet place and read but are unable to due to official apathy.”

Kashmir Reader tried to talk to Director Libraries, Asif Ahmad Khan, who however refused to talk about the issue “after office hours” on Thursday.

“You should call the office during the day and get details from there. This is not the way,” Khan said. On Friday, however, he did not respond to repeated calls from this reporter.

