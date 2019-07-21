Man injured in shelling by Pak troops in Poonch: Officials

Jammu: A man was injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar and small arms firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The firing and shelling comes close to the day-long visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

An Army spokesperson said that the force was retaliating befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns and there was no immediate report of any casualty.

“At about 0900 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar sector,” the officer said.

Naib Sarpanch, Zaffar Ullah of Baloni in Mankote belt, was injured and was hospitalised, he said.

The cross-border shelling was still on when last reports were received, a police officer said, adding that the firing triggered panic among the border residents who have been directed to stay at safer places.

—PTI

