Kashmir resolution bound to happen, if not by talks, then we know how: Rajnath

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Saturday that the Kashmir issue will be resolved soon and “no power on earth can stop it”.

Singh said Kashmir is in his heart and the central government wants it to become not only the paradise of India but the tourist paradise of the world.

The defence minister paid tributes to soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial in Dras as the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’.

He also inaugurated two bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation at Ujh in Kathua and Basantar in Samba district.

The bridge over the Ujh river in Kathua was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore. It is the longest bridge constructed by BRO so far.

In Kathua, he said, “Kashmir ki samasya ka hal ho key raheyga, duniya ki koi taqat nahi rok sakti hai (Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to happen and no power on earth can stop it).”

“If not through talks, then we know how,” Singh said.

Singh maintained that he has made repeated appeals as a home minister asking “so-called leaders” for talks to resolve the issue.

Singh was the Union Home Minister in the previous government.

“We want speedy development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

At the Kargil War Memorial, the defence minister started his visit by laying a wreath in memory of the gallant martyrs of ‘Operation Vijay’, which was followed by observing of one-minute silence.

Singh later visited the ‘Veer Bhoomi’ and the ‘Hut of Remembrance’, which are located in the war memorial premises at Dras.

Singh was accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, and General Officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh dedicated a ‘Memory Lane’ that displays information on a few important battles, the army spokesman said.

“The defence minister also took the opportunity to share a cup of tea and interact with the soldiers presently deployed in the sector. He appreciated the dedication of the troops who are defending the borders, in these challenging conditions and conveyed the appreciation of the nation to the Indian Army, for always keeping ‘Nation First’,” the spokesman added.

—PTI

