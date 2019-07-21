Kashmir Police now on net

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir Police went hi-tech on Saturday with a website that promises to provide real time updates, statistics related to crime, and a portal for grievance redressal of citizens.

The website www.kashmirpolice.jk.gov.in was inaugurated by Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh.

“The website hosts basic information about an FIR, the procedure for registration of FIR, and statistics pertaining to the prosecution of criminal cases,” Singh told reporters.

He was flanked by IGP Kashmir SP Pani and other police officers at the press conference that followed the website’s launch. He informed that the website briefly explains the history of Kashmir Police and contains photographs having historical significance.

“It will also educate about how an FIR is to filed, in what format,” he added.

The website will be regularly updating information about daily policing activities which include Police Community Partnership Group meetings, youth engagement programmes, and successful investigation of cases.

Singh said it will also provide information about road traffic accidents and accident-prone spots and successes achieved by police in NDPS cases. The list of absconders and persons reported missing from Kashmir valley has also been provided in the website, he added.

There is also a library section which carries information about various laws implemented by police during the course of their duties. Moreover, the citizens can file their grievances through this portal and the progress on redressal of their grievances will be communicated to the citizens, added the police spokesman.

A separate column highlighting the role and achievements of Police Drug De-addiction Center has also been included in the website.

“The website will prove helpful for the public to obtain insight on various policing related activities and has features which will allow for easy access of information by the common citizens,” he said.

In response to a question, Singh said that immediate update about the presence of militants in an encounter cannot be put on the website till the encounter is declared over. He however said that the website will be helpful in stopping the rumour mills.

