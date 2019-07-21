Kashmir journalists protest against ToI, condemn its reporter

SRINAGAR: Journalists gathered on Saturday to hold a protest demonstration at the Kashmir Press Club against a baseless and misleading report published by The Times of India (ToI) on Friday.

Journalists from both national and regional media vociferously condemned the malicious report which they said was based entirely on fabrication and concoction.

In unanimous voice they condemned the ToI reporter M Salim Pandit who they said had defamed institutions like the Kashmir Press Club, Kashmir Editors Guild, and the English daily, Kashmir Reader.

The protesting journalists deplored the act of labelling Kashmiri journalists as “jehadi journalists” by Salim Pandit. They said Pandit is notorious for disseminating fake news to suit his personal agenda and to avenge his group’s loss in the recently-held elections of the Kashmir Press Club.

The journalists further said that Pandit had relied on unsubstantiated claims to malign and endanger the entire journalist fraternity of Kashmir.

Members from the press club, the Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir Working Journalists Association (KWJA), Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA), Kashmir Press and Photographers Association, and several other organisations demanded strict action against Pandit.

The protesting journalists demanded that the press club membership of Salim Pandit be cancelled immediately.

They also demanded that the ToI must immediately remove the baseless report from its website and immediately publish an unconditional apology.

The protesting journalists held up which read: “Shame on TOI”, “Salim Pandit is a disgrace to journalism”, “Down With Fake News”, “Don’t Throttle Press in Kashmir” and “Cancel Mr Pandit’s KPC membership”.

“The news which was reported by the Times of India is totally baseless and is against basic standards and ethics of journalism,” said Riwzan Geelani, a Kashmiri journalist.

