SRINAGAR: A house was gutted in a fire incident in Baramulla on Sunday afternoon.

Sources said that a single story house of one Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Charadari Baramulla was gutted in a fire incident on Sunday afternoon.

They said that fire tenders and locals dose the flames however they could not save the single story house.

The sources said that property worth crore’s were gutted in the incident.

