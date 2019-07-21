High-level committee on Dal Lake calls on Advisor

SRINAGARA high-level committee on Dal Conservation, constituted by the High Court, on Saturday called on Advisor to the Governor K K Sharma and discussed in detail the remedial measures to be undertaken for the conservation of the Dal Lake.

The committee headed by E Sreeedaran also includes Nivideta Haran, M C Mehta and Mangu Singh as its members.

The meeting discussed the measures being taken for conservation of the Dal and also suggested several new scientific innovative interventions to be undertaken.

The meeting also discussed the rehabilitation measures for Dal dwellers, augmentation of the STPs, scientific treatment of waste, providing alternate routes to the drainage system, undertaking capacity-building measures for hoteliers and houseboat owners, enforcement measures besides measures for declaring the catchment area of the Dal Lake as an Eco-sensitive Zone and also undertaking a massive awareness campaign to make people aware of the importance of conserving this world famous water body.

