SRINAGAR: Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) founding member Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined National Conference (NC) in Srinagar.

Bandh had won Pulwama assembly seat for the PDP in the 2002, 2008 and 2014 assembly elections and had served as cabinet minister in previous PDP-BJP coalition government.

Bandh joined NC at its headquarters in presence of NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah.

On Wednesday, Bandh had resigned from PDP citing party’s “compromise” on the basic principles of democracy.

