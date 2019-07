Baramulla: Government forces including army’s 52RR, SOG of police and other forces launched a CASO in Bandi Payeen village of Kreeri Baramulla on Sunday morning.

Sources said that teams of army and police seized all the entry and exit points of Sofi Mohalla of village and started a search operation.

“Forces had information that a group of militants are present in the area,” sources said.

The CASO was continue when last reports came in.

