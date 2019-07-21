Farooq rallies party workers: ‘J&K facing onslaught from all sides’

Says new political parties in Kashmir are agents of New Delhi

Handwara: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A will amount to a constitutional coup. He called for forging unity, saying Jammu and Kashmir was facing “an onslaught from all sides”.

Abdullah, who is Member of Parliament from Srinagar, said that Article 370 was essential and unassailable until the final resolution of Jammu and Kashmir is arrived at.

“The Article will remain as it is until the final resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir is not reached. That resolution hasn’t been reached yet,” said Abdullah while addressing a party workers’ convention at Environment Park in Handwara.

“No power on earth can touch the Article 370. The uneducated rants of those who want to obliterate Article 370 are far-fetched, fanciful, and devoid of any genuineness,” he said, adding, “We are fighting for our rights. Our struggle is based on principles. It is people of the state from whom we draw our energy, and, god willing, we will continue with our mission.”

The three-time former chief minister of J&K said that New Delhi was “frightened” of the NC returning to power in the assembly elections.

“They are well aware of the fact that till NC remains in the state, it will painstakingly protect the interests of the state,” he said. “They are frightened of us. Anxious New Delhi has employed various henchmen in the state to frustrate the efforts of NC towards protecting the special status of our state.”

Abdullah dubbed the new political parties in Kashmir as “agents of and second in-command of New Delhi”. He warned people to remain cautious about their “nefarious designs”.

“Their sole mission is to frustrate the efforts aimed at protecting the interests of the state. At present we see them tricking people through high-sounding statements. You all should remain cautious about their trickery,” he said. “They are here to add colours to the nefarious designs of those forces as are inimical to our special status. If they had a speck of concern for the interests of the state, they would have assisted National Conference in its efforts to protect the special constitutional position of the state. However, they cannot. They are here to serve the interests of New Delhi only and not the state (of J&K,” he added.

On the challenges to Article 370, Abdullah said, “Not even a single day passes when we don’t hear our enemies cry about the temporality of Article 370. Yes, the Article was deemed to be temporary until the issue of the state was not resolved. However, the issue is still lingering around. Therefore, the Article 370 will continue to remain intact.”

Explaining the accession of J&K to India after the 1947 partition, Abdullah said that Maharaja Hari Singh wanted the state to remain free, but it could not happen and he had to make a choice in extraordinary circumstances.

Referring to Article 35-A, the NC president said that the Article was the fallout of Article 370 and fiddling with it would annul all the successive amendments to the presidential order of 1954 (by which Article 35-A was added).

“If Art 35-A is annulled, then all the successive presidential orders will get annulled automatically. It was the then Maharaja who gave state subject rights to the people of state in 1927,” Abdullah said. “It is the prime duty of the NC workers and functionaries to apprise the people living in towns and villages about the impending threats to our special position. The need of the hour is for making people alert about the consequences of repealing Art 370 and Art 35-A.”

Highlighting the sacrifices of his party workers, Abdulllah said, “Our worker is the backbone of our party. It is the sheer resolve of our workers that keeps us going. I remember how one of our brave hearts, Ghulam Rasool Sahib, laid down his life for the ideals of the party. I pay earnest tributes to him.”

“Our state is facing onslaught from all sides. The need of the hour calls for forging unity. We all have to unite our efforts to protect the special position of our state,” he said.

Among others, senior party leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Ramzan Choudhary, Mir Saifullah, Qaisar Jamsheed lone, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Farooq Shah, GR Naz, Shafkat Watali, Salam Ud Din Bajad, and Rafiq Shah addressed the workers and impressed upon them to increase their engagement with the people.

