Daughter’s marriage on cards, father losses house in fire mishap in Baramulla

Baramulla: In an unfortunate incident ahead of daughter’s marriage man losess house in a fire mishap in north Kashmir’s Baramulla outskirts on Sunday afternoon.

Reports reaching GNS said a residential house belonging to Manzoor Ahmed Mir resident of Cheradari Baramulla was completely damaged after fire broke out in single storey house on Sunday afternoon.

As the fire tenders reached the spot the house was completely damaged reports added.

I lost everything in the blaze and i don’t know how soon i will lead my normal life again, said Manzoor Ahmad house owner to Srinagar based news agency GNS over phone, adding that all the household goods was acquired after years of hard work but now everything is lost. He said next month his daughter was getting married but with this incident everything spoils. Fire victim further added that not only household items but lost my all earnings including the items which were purchased for the marriage of his daughter.

All is gone now, we are left helpless. Where to shift now in this hot weather. Who will allow us to shift to their homes,” women flock of this affected talking with GNS over phone.

Meanwhile fire affected family want local administration to come forward and to help them with compensation and other things so that they can rebuild their life.

A police officer also confirmed this fire mishap to GNS and said the cause of fire was not immediately known. Officer said that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

