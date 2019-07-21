A Sense of Loss Helps Cope

Muhammed Hussain Sufi

Losing is a rule of life. Everything we possess is eventually going to change hands at one point in time or the other. We often overthink over certain things, which we are not sure of losing in future. In a simple game of cricket, when a game becomes one sided, things become obvious, will our stress help undoing the loss of our favorite team,which is about to take place? We come to this world born in different families. Most of us are fortunate to have a shelter, a mother and a father to take care of us at tender ages. Some are blessed with grandfathers and grandmothers and some have elder siblings. We are given clothes to wear, good food to eat and protected from all sides and are kept under vigil all the time until we learn to defend ourselves and to not injure ourselves.

When we grow up, we tend to gain things and material possessions. We gain education, information, skills, money and much more. We purchase our own land, build our own house, and grow our own family. While we are busy in our respective lives we forget that we are here in this world for a limited time and we live as if we are going to live forever. We eat anything as long as it tastes good, with the time entropy in our system increases. We start suffering from one disease or the other, sometimes because of our habits and sometimes purely because of chance. At the same time our parents who had been our guardians, protecting us from every side start growing weak and require our assistance and attention.

We have to be proactive in reacting to the changes in life at different stages: have compassion for parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts. Take them to the doctor to have frequent checks on their health. We must maintain a healthy schedule of food habits to stay strong for long time so that we can take care of those who took care of us. Sometimes in this process a people close to us- may be our father, mother, sibling -passes away. It is a happening, which we always knew would happen someday but were consciously not allowing such thoughts to prevail and live with the sense that things are going to stay good and unchanged. It is not necessary that someone may pass away; you or I may be the one leaving this earth before anyone else does in family. We can follow a healthy diet to keep our body fit and read to keep our mind in a good state. But an accident or any terminal disease cannot be avoided by our conscious involvement.

This essay may seem perhaps depressing, but sometimes we need to look at our scars and look for options to heal them. We shall always bear in mind that everything we have, whether it is money, car, house, fame, our parents, siblings and our other family members, we are going to leave it. In the worst-case scenario everything is going to leave us when we are still living. You may lose a person you love most, not necessarily because of his or her death. He or she may still be around but not the way you expected things to turn up. Be prepared mentally; do not fall, for you may have survived for greater things to accomplish.

Develop a sense of loss, if you are playing a game, you can win it, you can also lose it, these are only two cases that may happen. We try to win it by putting all our efforts that is what we have to do. Even though if we do not succeed, what is the point in cribbing, cursing or feeling worse or developing self hate? If you lose today, tomorrow you will win. Likewise life is a game, we lose and we win. Mourn the loss and move on, celebrate the win and move on. Don’t let win or a loss anchor you. Stagnation is death.

— The author is a lawyer at the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and can be reached a t:

sufi@xeal.in and on twitter @sufi071

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

