Unemployed Shopian youth aghast as District Admin delays interviews after daylong wait

Shopian: Chaotic scene were witnessed at Mini Secretariat in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday afternoon after district administration did not conduct the interview of “unemployed youth” for employment generation units despite making them wait for the whole day.

The agitating aspirants said that they applied for different government sponsored schemes few months back to start the business units and only after frequent visits and appeals to the concerned officers, the administration called the aspirants for interview. “We received the phone calls from administration that our interview is scheduled on Saturday,” the agitating aspirants said, adding, after waiting for the whole day from 9:30 am till 4:40 pm, “we were told that the interview could not be conducted now.”

“We were asked to come again on Tuesday,” the aspirants said.

The aspirants accused district administration of taking undue advantage of their helplessness. “The administration started interview very late, which is why they could not conduct interview of all the aspirants,” they alleged.

The district administration has called all the aspirants of district Shopian for interview, but could only conduct the interview of only those aspirants who have applied under KVIB schemes, however, those who applied at DIC have been asked to come on Tuesday again for the interview.

