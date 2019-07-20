Two held in Turbhe triple murder case

Thane: Navi Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Satna in Madhya Pradesh, a week after three men were found brutally killed in a godown in Turbhe area, an officer said.

According to investigators, previous enmity seems to be the trigger behind the crime in which Rajendra Pal (30), Irshad Khan (20) and Naushad Khan (19) were found stabbed in their heads and faces in the scrap shop godown located in Turbhe industrial area on July 13. Police had also found that the attackers had stolen Rs 2 lakh kept in a cupboard from the spot.

The accused, identified as Sebhu Khan (Pathan), 25, and Sheru Khan (Pathan), 27, were arrested on July 18, the officer said.

DCP (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane told reporters Friday evening that the accused and the victims had a running feud and had quarrelled in the past.

“One of the accused had worked with the deceased persons,” he said, adding that the Pathans, who originally hailed from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, had a criminal past.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Punishment for murder) and Arms Act.

The officer said teams of local police and crime branch studied various angles and also analysed technical inputs before tracking down the Pathans.@PTI

