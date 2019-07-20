ToI’s malicious story on Kashmir press denounced by journalist bodies

Reporter M Salim Pandit no stranger to ‘slander, whimsical allegations based on personal animosities’: KWJA, KJA

Srinagar: An insinuating story published by The Times of India on Friday about Kashmir Reader, Kashmir Editors Guild, and Kashmir Press Club was met with outrage in Kashmir as the journalist fraternity unanimously denounced the reporter and the newspaper for running the “baseless” story.

The Kashmir Press Club called the story “highly objectionable” and said it will be writing a letter of protest to the editor of The Times of India. “Baseless insinuations published in a reputed newspaper like Times of India in fact violate the basic standards and ethics of journalism,” the Kashmir Press Club said.

“It (the story) seems to have been filed by the concerned reporter with malafide intent to bring disrepute to the elected journalist members in particular and the entire (Kashmir Press) club in general,” it said.

“It was observed that the story is baseless and full of insinuations against unnamed executive members of the club. It appears from the story that the reporter has filed it without making any efforts to contact any executive member to seek his version,” the press club said, adding, “He has also not backed his story with any evidence or facts. This is an attempt to drag the club, which successfully conducted its first ever elections this month, into unnecessary controversy.”

The Kashmir Working Journalist Association (KWJA) and the Kashmir Journalist Association (KJA) urged the Kashmir Press Club to initiate an inquiry into the irresponsible behaviour of its member, M Salim Pandit, with the aim to seek answers from him for his irresponsible behaviour.

“We find it unfortunate that the Times of India has given space to such an insinuating report based on its reporter M Salim Pandit’s fantasies and bred out of his personal grouses,” the associations said in a joint statement.

Pandit, the two prominent journalist bodies said, is no stranger to “controversies, slander and whimsical allegations mostly based on his personal animosities and fantasies”.

“The reporter is taking shelter in unnamed sources to defame fellow journalists and journalistic institutions in Kashmir, branding them as creations and proxies of Pakistan based agencies,” the statement added.

Pandit in his report accused Kashmir Reader of having received “aid from some other country”, and also claimed some unnamed sources as saying that the Kashmir Editors’ Guild is “the creation of an ISI media cell based in Rawalpindi.”

The KWJA and KJA while rebutting these allegations said, “The reporter has in the past often brought disgrace to the institution of journalism through his fabricated reports and actions. Ironically, the author is trying to create aspersions on Kashmir Press Club even though he had been appointed the president of its first (ad hoc) managing body, with the support of Kashmir Editors’ Guild. In the recently held Kashmir Press Club elections, the reporter was also actively involved.”

The journalist bodies said that Pandit’s grouses stem from the fact that he was asked to step down by other members after a series of controversies and disgraceful public behaviour on his part.

The KWJA and KJA condemned the “shameful actions” of the reporter and the irresponsible behaviour of The Times of India in giving space to a baseless report.

They said that the newspaper should take corrective action by publishing a corrigendum and taking down the report from its online edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

