Three of family among four killed as SUV falls into gorge in Ramban

By on No Comment

Three of family among four killed as SUV falls into gorge in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: Four persons including three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured on Saturday after their SUV skidded off the road and plunged into a 500-ft-deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred near Binjoni area of Senabati when the SUV occupants were returning from Sharvadhar Yatra (Pogal Paristan), a police official said.

While Surjeet Singh (50) and his wife Koshalia Devi died on the spot, their daughter Neelam Devi (20) and another person succumbed to injuries in a hospital, he said.

The condition of two others is stated to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

A mud house also suffered extensive damages after the SUV hit it while rolling down, but the inmates escaped unhurt, the official said.

Three of family among four killed as SUV falls into gorge in Ramban added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.