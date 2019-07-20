Sheila Dikshit’s demise a huge loss for Delhi: Kejriwal

By on No Comment

Sheila Dikshit’s demise a huge loss for Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.

Three-term chief minister Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon. She was 81 and breathed her last around 3.55 pm.

“Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

In view of Dikshit’s demise, the chief minister also cancelled his scheduled trip to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir.@PTI

Sheila Dikshit’s demise a huge loss for Delhi: Kejriwal added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.