SC seeks AG’s assistance on PIL seeking state-wise minority status

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought assistance of Attorney General KK Venugopal in dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) that seeks minority status to be defined on basis of state-wise population data instead of national data.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi that the law which allows declaration of minority community on the basis of national data was illegal.

The bench asked BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who filed the PIL, to supply a copy of the petition to the office of the attorney general and listed it for hearing after four weeks.

The plea has challenged the validity of the Centre’s 26-year-old notification declaring five communities — Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis — as minorities.

It has sought to declare as unconstitutional section 2 (c) of the National Commission for Minority (NCM) Act, 1992, under which the notification was issued on October 23, 1993.

Upadhyay has sought direction for laying down guidelines to define the term ‘minority’, based on state-wise population of a community instead of the national average.

The advocate said he was filing the public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue as he did not receive any response on his representation from the Home Ministry, the Ministry of Law and Justice and the National Commission for Minorities.

In his petition, the BJP leader has said that Hindus, who are a majority community as per national data, are a minority in several north-eastern states and in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea has sought minority status for Hindus in seven states and one Union Territory where the number of the community has fallen, according to the Census 2011.

It has stated that as per 2011 Census, Hindus are minority in eight states — Lakshadweep (2.5 per cent), Mizoram (2.75 per cent), Nagaland (8.75 per cent), Meghalaya (11.53 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (28.44 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (29 per cent), Manipur (31.39 per cent) and Punjab (38.40 per cent).

It has stated that Christians are in majority in Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland and have significant population in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal but are treated as a minority.

Likewise, Sikhs are a majority in Punjab and there is a significant population in Delhi, Chandigarh and Haryana but they are treated as a minority, it has said.

Muslims are a majority in Lakshadweep (96.20 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (68.30 per cent) and there is a significant population of the community in Assam (34.20 pc), West Bengal (27.5 pc), Kerala (26.60 pc), Uttar Pradesh (19.30 pc) and Bihar (18 pc), but they are enjoying minority status, the petition has said.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

