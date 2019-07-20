Resolution of Kashmir issue on cards: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Srinagar: Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh Saturday said that resolution of Kashmir issue is on the cards and that “no power on the earth can stop it”.

“Resolution of Kashmir issue will take place soon,” he said before inaugurating a 1,000 meters long bridge over river Ujh in border Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to his numerous appeals as Home Minister for talks to all those raking up Kashmir issue, Singh recalled that how Hurriyat leaders did not open their doors for visiting members of the all-party delegation once led by him to the Valley. “Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to take place and no power on earth can stop it,” he said.

“If not through talks then how, we know it,” he added, “Its resolution is bound to take place. Whatever I say, I say with full responsibility,” he said.

