Rape accused flee jail in flooded Dhubri, found

Dhubri(Assam): A rape accused undertrial escaped from a designated district jail at Dhubri in Assam and was apprehended within 60 hours from neighbouring Kokrajhar district, police said on Saturday.

Dhubri Girls College had been converted into a designated prison with stipulated security after the district jail was submerged in knee deep water due to the ongoing flood in the state.

All its 409 prisoners including two women and two children were evacuated to the temporary jail on July 14, the police said.

The under trial, who is being tried under the POSCO Act had escaped from the makeshift jail at Dhubri Girls College on the night of July 16, district deputy superintendent of police Trinayan Bhuyan said.

The police apprehended the man from Chatapara in Kokrajhar district on July 19 with the help of personnel of the Jaleswar police out post, he said adding the undertrial has been sent back to the designated jail.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

