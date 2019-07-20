PDP leader’s security officer killed outside mosque in Bijbehara

Anantnag: Unidentified militants on Friday shot dead the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of senior People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sajad Mufti, here in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The militants also decamped with the service rifle of the slain policeman, Farooq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Khiram area in Bijbehara. Mir is survived by his ailing father, his wife, and three minor sons.

The incident took place at about 1:30 PM in Baba Mohalla area of Bijbehara town, right next to the ancestral house of Mufti’s.

Sajad, who is also a cousin of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was offering Friday congregational prayers in a local mosque when the incident took place.

“He was offering namaz and his guard was standing outside the mosque. The militants shot at him from very close range and decamped with his weapon,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader.

The injured Mir was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. “He had bullet wounds in his chest,” a doctor at Sub-District Hospital Bijbehara told Kashmir Reader.

Following the incident, a huge contingent of government forces reached the area and carried out searches to try and nab the attackers.

This was the second such incident in less than a week in Anantnag district. On July 14, in Hillar area of Anantnag, militants shot at and killed the PSO of a National Conference leader.

