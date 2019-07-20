KVIC, J&K Police organise PMEGP awareness camp in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: In a bid to provide avenues of employment for the unemployed people of boarder district Kupwara, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and Jammu & Kashmir Police first time join hands for generation of employment.

In this connection an Awareness programme regarding Prime Minister Employment Generation programme PMEGP was organised by KVIC in association with Kupwara Police at District Police Lines (DPL) Kupwara. The aim of the awareness was to aware general public about the scheme and benefits of PMEGP scheme.

Under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme easy loan facilities are available through recognised financial institutions for self-employment and self-entrepreneurship.

During the Awareness Camp Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara . Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar (IPS), D S BhatI State Director I/c KVIC J&K, Shri Anil Kumar Sharma Asstt. Director/Principal PMTC KVIC Pampore, Kith and kins of slain Policemen, Ex-Police personals, officials of Police, KVIC and large number of local people were present.

On the Occasion SSP Kupwara aid that in subsidized and technical environment new ventures of manufacturing and services sectors can be opened under PMEGP and JK Police with the association of KVIC shall render all necessary facilitation.

D.S. Bhati described the PMEGP Scheme as one of the most beneficial initiative for the unemployed youth.

He said after completion of the studies unemployed young people face a dilemma as to which profession they should choose for earning their livelihood and such awareness of such schemes comes to their help, guiding them for right way to choose as their career.

Bhati assured that officials of KVIC will be available at the doorsteps of people from filling of applications online to the sanctioning at the Banks.

In the meantime Anil Kumar Sharma briefed the gathering about the different schemes being implemented by KVIC such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Honey Mission, Electric Pottery Mission etc. He further said that these schemes have been launched to harness the energy and enthusiasm of the youth for establishment of productive enterprise in micro industrial sectors to create employment opportunities in different sectors.

