KEG to take legal action against ToI report

Srinagar: The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has taken strong exception to a news report published in The Times of India (ToI) and has decided to take legal recourse against the report.

The editors termed the TOI report, which casts aspersions on Kashmir based journalists, as malicious, propagandistic, motivated and defamatory.

The said report has raised points questioning the integrity of the members associated with KEG and the Kashmir Press Club (KPC), terming them as a creation of Pakistan’s ISI and as ‘Jehadi Journalists’.

Notably, the KPC conducted its first elections last week wherein a managing body was elected through an overwhelming participation of journalists working in Kashmir and the entire exercise was appreciated by all quarters in the state.

The editor’s body felt perturbed over the consequences of such a piece of reportage published by ToI.

KEG is a body of not more than 15 distinguished editors and has been working for the issues facing the media since 2008 and even before.

