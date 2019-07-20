Journalists hold protest against ToI report targeting Kashmir media and journalists

Srinagar: Journalist bodies Saturday afternoon held a strong protest at

Kashmir Press Club against a report published in Times of India newspaper, targeting Kashmir media and journalists.

The media fraternity staged protests after an insinuating story published by The Times of India on Friday about Kashmir Reader, Kashmir Editors Guild, and Kashmir Press Club.

The protesting journalist fraternity unanimously denounced the reporter and the newspaper for running the “baseless” story, and called the story “highly objectionable”.

“Baseless insinuations published in a reputed newspaper like Times of India in fact violate the basic standards and ethics of journalism,” they said.

“It (the story) seems to have been filed by the concerned reporter with malafide intent to bring disrepute to the elected journalist members in particular and the entire (Kashmir Press) club in general,” it said.

The journalist bodies said that Pandit’s grouses stem from the fact that he was asked to step down by other members after a series of controversies and disgraceful public behaviour on his part.

