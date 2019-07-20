India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The armies of India and Pakistan Saturday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An army spokesperson said that Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire.

He said Indian army is retaliating befittingly and there was no immediate report of any casualty.

“At about 0900 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mendhar sector,” the spokesman said.

The cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received, a police official said adding the firing triggered panic among the border residents who have been directed to stay at safer places to avoid any casualty.

