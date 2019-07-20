Husband-wife duo dead, 4 others injured in Ramban road accident

Srinagar: A husband-wife duo was killed and four others injured on Saturday after a cab rolled down into a gorge in Ukhral tehsil of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

“A vehicle coming back from Shravadhar yatra in Pogal-Paristan met with an accident and rolled down into a gorge near Binjoni area of Senabatti in the district,” it said.

The deceased were identified as Surjeet Singh (50) and his wife Koshalia Devi – both residents of Koot Pogal.

They were declared dead on arrival at PHC Ukhral.

Four others, including the driver, injured in the mishap, were shifted to district hospital Ramban.

