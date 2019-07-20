Governor promises rehabilitation of Pandits, Dal Lake, downtown Srinagar

Electric buses launched in city, 20 buses to ply on 11 routes

SRINAGAR: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that his administration is formulating a policy for return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“A policy is being formulated for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. You will get more details very soon,” said Malik while talking to reporters after the launch of electric buses in Srinagar and release of a coffee table book on livestock breeding policy at the SKICC here.

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav had recently said that the party will revive a plan to build secured camps to resettle Pandits who fled the Valley after militancy erupted in 1989. Both Pandits within the Valley and the Muslim majority population are opposed to separate settlements for Pandits and want them to live alongside.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Dal Lake, the Governor threatened to annul licenses of hotels and houseboats that have not installed sewerage treatment plants. He said that untreated sewage from hotels and houseboats was directly flowing into the water body.

“We will restore the lake’s lost glory within 18 months. People living in the lake will also be rehabilitated,” Malik said.

The Governor rued that Srinagar’s historic downtown has not been on the priority list of town planners. “They are oblivious to the condition of lanes and by-lanes. People live in poverty in downtown,” he said.

Malik pressed for plying of pollution-free vehicles and said he had refused to allow trekking, picnic and marriage functions at Dachigam national park.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant said electric buses would considerably reduce the pollution levels. “The centre will provide all possible help to the state. These electric buses will also provide employment to youth who will run the charging points,” he said.

Managing Director J&K State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC), Kashmir, Bilal Ahmad Bhat told Kashmir Reader that 20 buses will be playing on 11 different routes of the city and will be covering all areas of the city.

He said the buses have a feature called ‘fast charging’ and there are 4 charging stations where 8 buses will be charged simultaneously within 2-3 hours.

The JKSRTC has purchased 40 electric buses under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Hybrid and Electric (FAME) Vehicles scheme of the central government.

Under this scheme, both Jammu and Srinagar have got 20 buses each, as well as charging points. However, due to difficulties in transportation of these buses on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the launch of the project was delayed in Srinagar.

