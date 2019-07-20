Higher education in Kashmir is both decrepit and useless. Admittedly, these are strong terms and words to use but facts and reality suggest that these might not be too far off the mark. Any assertion, especially of a string nature as this warrants clarification and support by arguments. But, first, consider a factual of a general nature: higher education, in any part of the world, is premised on a feeder system the fundamental premises of which are and remain critical thinking, robust academic syllabi and curriculum, and overall personality, emotional and intellectual development of students. However, these have been and are a far cry in Kashmir. Both the feeder systems, the pathways to higher education and actual higher education here remain stuck in a time warp overlaid by infrastructure that is as decrepit and poor as ever. All this redounds negatively to students of Kashmir not only whose intellectual development remains stunted but also their career pathways are severely impacted and affected. In short, students are badly hamstrung and their overall progress imperiled. This assumes salience against the backdrop of increasingly globalized systems of higher education and labor markets where a skill and intellectual premium determines entry, success and exit of potential participants. But, alas, to repeat, students of Kashmir remain far behind the curve in this crucial respect and regard. This condition must change, drastically so. The question is how? The first step would or should be total and comprehensive revamp of curricula and pedagogical approaches that these give rise to. (Both, it amounts to stating the obvious, constitute the centre of gravity of all forms and levels of education). The rest is mere corollary and detail. This “soft” but critically fundamental aspect of education is then the first prong of educational reform. The follow ups could be in the nature of developing linkages with institutions of world class repute and excellence and rope these in for assistance with both curricular, pedagogical and infrastructural development. In the final analysis, the educational levels of students are the key determinants of their overall success and this success then percolates to society and societal good thereof. Important here is not only skill development but also moral development too. A skilled society is of no use if it does not have a moral framework to undergird and underpin it. Let then education in Kashmir be reviewed holistically and comprehensively!

