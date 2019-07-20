Condolences pour in for Dikshit; President, PM recall her contributions in Delhi’s development

New Delhi: Condolences poured in from various quarters after the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit on Saturday, with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalling her contributions to the development of the national capital.

A veteran Congress leader, Dikshit (81) died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here Saturday afternoon.

Offering condolences to Dikshit’s family and associates, President Kovind said, “Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu hailed her as “a good administrator”. “I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi,” the vice president’s secretariat said in a tweet.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.”

Former prime minister and Dikshit’s party colleague Manmohan Singh said that in her death, the country has lost “a dedicated Congress leader of the masses”.

“People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development during her three tenures as Chief Minister of Delhi,” Singh added.

Dikshit served as Delhi’s chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled her demise.

“I am devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term chief minister, in this time of great grief,” Rahul tweeted.

Priyanka, who was in Uttar Pradesh, told reporters in Varanasi, “She was a tall leader of the Congress. Her contributions to the party, to the politics of the entire nation, especially Delhi, will always be remembered.”

Later she tweeted, “Sheila ji will always be remembered for her years of exemplary governance and immense contribution to the development of Delhi. I will miss her wise counsel, her sweet smile and the warmth with which she would hug me whenever we met.”

BJP president Amit Shah said, “I am extremely saddened at the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. I express my condolences to her families and supporters. May god give strength to her family in this hour of grief.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Dikshit’s demise “is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had recently defeated her in the Lok Sabha polls, called her a mother figure.

“Deeply pained to hear the sad and sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji Ex CM Delhi.. May God bless her soul and give her eternal peace.. Delhi will miss you Ma’am, u were a mother figure in my life…#RIPSheilaDixit,” he said.

“Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag also expressed condolences. “Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones,” Sehwag said.

Bollwyood actor Akshay Kumar said, “Extremely sad to know about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji…she effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure. Heartfelt condolences to her family.”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief at the death of Dikshit. “Her contribution to the development of Delhi will always be remembered,” Gadkari tweeted.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, who was Leader of Opposition in Dikshit’s last term as CM, said its a personal loss for him and a great loss to the Delhi people as she was a icon of development in the city.

“I knew her for nearly four decades. I called her a week ago and told her she should not have contested LS polls. She told me she could not have avoided the responsibility given to her by her party. There are few politicians who are dedicated to their party to the extent she was,” he said.

Former Vive President Hamid Ansari said she was an eminent public figure and “proved herself as great administrator and an empathetic leader”.

BJP working president J P Nadda said, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Condolences to her family and supporters in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace.”

Union minister Prakash Javedekar said Dikshit “was respected by all the parties.”

Dikshit’s party colleague and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “Deeply shocked and anguished to know about the demise of Sheila Dixit Ji. it is a great loss for Congress Party. She was a mass leader and would be hugely missed. May her soul RIP and may God give strength to the bereaved family.”

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot hailed her as “a true congressperson” who “worked tirelessly building Delhi into a world class city, yet her heart was always set on working for the people”.

In a condolence message, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik described Dikshit as a widely respected public figure whose contribution for the development of Delhi will always be remembered.

